Cody Rhodes has addressed his relationship with Travis Scott following their memorable interaction at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, making it clear that there are no hard feelings between the two.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, “The American Nightmare” reflected on the controversial segment that saw Scott join The Rock and John Cena in attacking him after Cena’s shocking heel turn.

The segment included Scott delivering a slap to Rhodes that left the then-WWE Champion with a noticeable black eye heading into WrestleMania 41.

Despite speculation about potential backstage heat stemming from the incident, Rhodes insists there was never an issue between them.

When asked whether Travis Scott sneakers had been banned from his household following the incident, Rhodes laughed off the suggestion and revealed that his wife, Brandi Rhodes, had continued wearing them.

“Well, the Travis Scott of it all, the pair that Brandi did wear those, and I don’t think she gave a damn that he put the big old- I don’t even know what we’d call his hand. It was like a frying pan. He’s got a big hand.”

Rhodes continued, expressing his interest in seeing the Grammy-nominated rapper make another WWE appearance.

“And no, there was never any heat. We love Travis Scott. I’d like to see Travis Scott back doing something with WWE. He’s wonderful, but they were- They were, I think, shunned a little bit. Yeah, put them on ice for a little bit. But they’re great.”

Rhodes also shared a previously untold story from the night of the attack, revealing that Scott went out of his way to make sure one of his personal belongings was returned to him.

According to Rhodes, Scott had left him a pair of sneakers following the segment, but it was something else the rapper did backstage that earned his respect.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever said this. He left a pair for me, and then where I knew not only I felt like we were maybe cool, but also I felt like maybe we bonded as a wrestler.”

Rhodes recalled losing his watch during the beatdown, which took place in Toronto with fellow rapper Drake watching from ringside.

“The wrestler bond was when I’m getting beat up in Toronto and I’m bleeding like a stuck pig and then Drake’s sitting in the front row watching. I never got to say hi to Drake, so hi to Drake, because that was a bummer.”

As Rhodes explained, the watch apparently came loose during the physical portion of the segment involving Cena.

“So I was laying there getting my ass kicked, but my watch came off. I think John put it on his hand and he punched me with it and that was the whole thing.”

It was Scott who ultimately recovered the watch and ensured that Rhodes received it while being treated backstage.

“I then went to the training room. They’re stitching me up and they’re doing all this stuff. He is the one who got the watch. Travis is the one who got the watch, put it in his pocket, and made sure it got back to me. That’s man stuff. That’s pro. So I always appreciated that greatly.”

Scott has not made another WWE appearance since his involvement in the high-profile Elimination Chamber angle, although Rhodes made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity to work with him again. Interestingly enough, Travis Scott was reportedly training specifically for a WWE match, but things never came to fruition.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes’ next WWE appearance is scheduled to take place this Friday. “The American Nightmare” is advertised for a face-to-face confrontation with Randy Orton on the October 16 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

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