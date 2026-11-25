Cody Rhodes still feels like he has unfinished business with The Rock.

And it goes beyond a potential one-on-one match between the two.

During a recent appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, “The American Nightmare” reflected on his last on-screen encounter with “The Final Boss” at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, where he famously refused to sell his soul.

Rhodes explained that he remains intrigued by where the storyline could have gone had WWE continued exploring that aspect of their rivalry.

“I think the unfinished part of it isn’t so much the singles match,” Rhodes said. “I think the unfinished part was when he came back and he asked me for my soul, and we talked about what does that mean? Pulling that thread, what would that look like?”

The WWE Superstar noted that The Rock had an idea of where he wanted to take things creatively, although Rhodes stopped short of suggesting that there are plans to revisit the storyline.

“He definitely had a thought as to what that would look like,” Rhodes continued. “So to me, that feels more the unfinished (business). And I’m not saying anything like that would happen, but to me, I’m still in that moment sometimes.”

Rhodes previously suggested in an interview a couple of months ago that The Rock may have another match left in him, teasing the possibility of the two eventually settling their unfinished business inside the squared circle.

Both men will be in Houston, Texas, this Saturday, November 28, for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames at Daikin Park.

The Rock is scheduled to appear as part of the celebration of his 30th anniversary with WWE, while Rhodes will captain Team USA against Rey Mysterio’s Team Mexico in a traditional five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 Results coverage.