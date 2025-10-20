Cody Rhodes turning heel is something WWE fans have talked about for quite a while at this point.

On Sunday evening, the Undisputed WWE Champion addressed a viral video clip of himself in TNA Wrestling in the past, where he is acting very much in a heel manner.

“People cite this clip and the me spitting one and assume it was far better than it was,” Rhodes wrote via X. “Three biggest gates of all time didn’t happen with the jerk in this vid.”

Rhodes added, “It was a fun step on the journey though!”

Ironically enough, Cody Rhodes was acting slightly heel-fashion on his last WWE television appearance, which saw him emerge moments after Jacob Fatu, who had just warned him he was coming after his title, was viciously attacked by a mystery person behind-the-scenes, effectively removing him from a number one contender match that would position him for a showdown with Cody.

Instead, Cody popped out moments after it happened, as Drew McIntyre, who most assumed was the mystery culprit, was denying any responsibility for what took place. Cody then went on to have an impromptu match with “The Scottish Psycopath,” which ended with Cody being disqualified.