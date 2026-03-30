Cody Rhodes is keeping a level head as fan reactions continue to blur the lines on the road to WrestleMania 42.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio this morning, the Undisputed WWE Champion addressed the surprising dynamic playing out between himself and Randy Orton, where fans have at times responded positively to Orton despite his increasingly ruthless behavior heading into their highly anticipated clash.

Rhodes made it clear that he’s learned not to take those reactions to heart.

“I don’t take it personally,” Rhodes said. “I think maybe when I was younger I did. And certainly there’s no absolute in that, I’m sure some things kind of slip through the armor a bit and you feel it,” Rhodes said. “But my thought in terms of fans, today, more than ever, is that we are out there and whatever their emotional need is, if they need to cheer for you, if they need to cheer for him, if they need to yell at you — I can’t put a governor on that, and I will not. Tully Blanchard rules in terms of for me when he’d say, ‘The loudest, the longest [reaction].’”

It’s a veteran perspective.

And one that reflects Rhodes’ evolution over the years.

He continued by emphasizing that fans are entitled to react however they choose, even if that means supporting Orton’s quest for another world title despite his actions.

Rhodes added, “I can’t be angry at them, whatever it is they need. If they’re cheering for Randy as he seeks [World title reign number] 15 even with the things he did, okay. I’m not there to try and tell you you’re wrong or right. There’s no wrong way to be a fan. So right now it hasn’t got to me. I’ll be honest, sometimes maybe it will. But right now? No.”

One thing’s for sure, the reactions are loud, and the stakes are only getting higher.

Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton at WrestleMania 42, scheduled for April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)