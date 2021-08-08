On the latest episode of AEW superstar Sammy Guevara’s Vlog, Cody Rhodes revealed four new members to the promotion’s Nightmare Family faction. They are Red Velvet, Baron Black, KiLynn King, and fan favorite Fuego Del Sol. Rhodes states:

“If you are somebody who is part of The Nightmare Family, then I consider you more than a one day a week wrestler. And can take that Nightmare Family logo, jacket, familial connection. Do whatever the hell you want with it, take it to any company in the world — go anywhere with it, it means you are family.”

Black later tweeted out the official news. Check it out below.