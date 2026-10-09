Cody Rhodes has developed a strong interest in pursuing more acting opportunities outside of WWE.

“The American Nightmare,” who portrays Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, recently appeared on the Flagrant podcast, where he discussed his growing passion for acting and what initially sparked his interest in the entertainment industry.

While Rhodes remains committed to his professional wrestling career, he admitted that attending a screening of Union County made him realize how much he wanted to explore acting.

“I hope I’ve been forthcoming with everyone when I, I love it. It’s my life’s work. There’s plenty to accomplish. Maybe it’s more business metrics and specifics like that, but I got the acting bug hard when we went to see, I don’t know if you came to this one, I think you’d already seen it, when we saw the screening of Union County, when Noah’s movie.”

Rhodes recalled being so inspired by the experience that he immediately contacted his wife, Brandi Rhodes, to discuss his desire to pursue acting more seriously.

“When I saw that, that was where for me, and I don’t know, it was a similar moment to when she told you that. I was so, I called Brandi after. I was so of the thought, like, ‘I got to, I have to start flexing this muscle.’”

The former Undisputed WWE Champion went on to explain that he wants to continue developing his acting abilities, particularly after enjoying his experience working on an action film.

“I really am intrigued by this. I want to get good at this because I’m here and this is fun and it’s action.”

Rhodes is among the WWE Superstars featured in the live-action Street Fighter movie, alongside Roman Reigns, who portrays Akuma. The film is scheduled for release on October 16, 2026.

Also during the interview, Cody Rhodes revealed two WWE accomplishments that have eluded him.