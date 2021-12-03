This past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT was headlined by Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta street fight, with Rhodes picking up the victory after hitting El Idolo with a reverse-superplex through a flaming table. The spot had fans at in the arena, as well as at home, losing their minds as it was the first time the promotion pulled out such a stunt on network television.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both the American Nightmare and El Idolo are doing fine after the spot, with the report mentioning that aside from some minor damage they both came out relatively unscathed. Rhodes did have some burns to his back, something AEW showcased in a post-match tweet, but he did have on a protective substance that stopped the burns from being too critical.

If you missed it…you can see the spot below.