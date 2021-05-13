During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT top superstar and Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes officially challenged former British boxer Anthony Ogogo to a matchup at the May 30th Double or Nothing pay per view. This stems from Ogogo’s attack on Rhodes on last week’s Blood and Guts special, when he laid the American Nightmare out shortly after his victory over QT Marshall.

Speaking of the American Nightmare…Rhodes revealed that he will be wrestling under the American Dream moniker, a title that was his father’s nickname for years.

Instead of dealing with the American Nightmare @anthonyogogo, you’ll now be trying to beat the second coming of the American Dream at Double or Nothing 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/C5CVAXP0o6 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021

UPDATED DOUBLE OR NOTHING CARD:

-Hikaru Shida versus Britt Baker for the AEW women’s championship

-Cody Rhodes versus Anthony Ogogo