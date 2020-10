Cody Rhodes and Brodie Lee took to Twitter last night to show “much respect” to one another. The two former WWE Superstars competed for the TNT Championship in a Dog Collar Match, which saw Cody Rhodes win after nailing the Cross Rhodes for a second time.

After his victory, Rhodes confirmed that he would be facing Orange Cassidy on the AEW anniversary show.

Much respect to Cody Rhodes. — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) October 8, 2020