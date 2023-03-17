WWE has announced a new match and a new segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

In mixed tag team action, Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega will go up against Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in a continuation of the Legado del Fantasma vs. The Judgment Day feud, which saw The Judgment Day get a six-man win last Friday.

Cody Rhodes was also announced for tonight’s SmackDown to address the fans, but as of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised to appear.

WWE noted in tonight’s official preview, “Two weeks from the biggest match of Cody Rhodes’ career, the WWE Universe will hear from The American Nightmare tonight on SmackDown. Between his upcoming WrestleMania showdown with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which seemingly gets more personal by the day, and his recent interactions with fellow Bloodline rivals Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, there’s no shortage of topics for Rhodes to address. What will The American Nightmare, one of WWE’s most stirring orators, say when he’s got a live mic? Find out tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX!”

Below is the updated card for tonight’s SmackDown from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus with the winner facing WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39

* Sami Zayn to confront Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso

* Cody Rhodes will address the WWE Universe

* Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

