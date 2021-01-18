AEW referee Bryce Remsburg took to Twitter this evening to help promote Wednesday’s showdown between Peter Avalon and Cody Rhodes on Dynamite by writing, “Hoping the good folks at Nielsen are able to register the second-by-second ratings spikes when A) @PAvalon’s sweet, smooth music hits. B) “Pretty” Peter disrobes. (See also: divorce rates skyrocketing).”

The American Nightmare responded by joking that he’ll take care of Avalon in less than one minute. He writes, “I’m gonna’ beat him in probably less than 60 seconds, so second by second is an accurate metric.”

Avalon later added on to Remsburg’s tweet with, “Hopefully they’re able to measure the amount of babies born 9 months from the airing of this match.”

See all the tweets below.

Hoping the good folks at Nielsen are able to register the second-by-second ratings spikes when

A) @PAvalon’s sweet, smooth music hits

B) “Pretty” Peter disrobes. (See also: divorce rates skyrocketing) Wednesday night #AEWDynamite

Live in Jacksonville: https://t.co/w8Negqr2RK pic.twitter.com/sybKP8IHr2 — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) January 17, 2021