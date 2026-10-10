WWE has announced several matches and a major face-to-face confrontation for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

During Friday night’s Money in the Bank go-home show, it was confirmed that Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton will come face-to-face following Orton’s recent involvement in Rhodes’ Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Orton cost Rhodes an opportunity to qualify for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match last week. The former WWE Champion attempted to enter the building during Friday’s show, but was confronted by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis over his actions.

Rather than sticking around, Orton decided to leave, placing the blame for the situation squarely on Rhodes.

Later in the evening, Rhodes addressed his issues with Orton in the ring, bringing up their history dating back to WrestleMania 42, where he successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against his former mentor.

Rhodes demanded that Aldis arrange a face-to-face meeting with Orton, making it clear that he was no longer concerned about taking the moral high ground. Instead, he was focused on what he intended to do to the “waste of talent b\*\*\*\*.”

The confrontation has now been made official for next Friday’s show.

Elsewhere on the lineup, former tag team partners R-Truth and Damian Priest will square off in singles competition.

The match comes after Priest attacked Fraxiom backstage on Friday’s SmackDown. Truth intervened to make the save, leading to a physical altercation with Priest that officials were forced to break up.

Also announced for next week is a rematch between Paige and Nikki Bella.

Bella previously defeated Paige several weeks ago, but tensions have continued to escalate, with Bella repeatedly targeting both Paige and Chelsea Green with verbal taunts.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

.@CodyRhodes is DONE playing games with Randy Orton! 🫡 https://t.co/qMY1w2McCi — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026