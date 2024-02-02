A huge segment has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, who were both previously advertised for the show, will be coming face-to-face. The American Nightmare will most likely be choosing the Tribal Chief as his WrestleMania 40 opponent after winning the Royal Rumble last weekend.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/02 SMACKDOWN:

-Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns come face-to-face

-WWE United States Champion Logan Paul returns

-Bayley makes her WrestleMania 40 announcement