A huge segment has been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, who were both previously advertised for the show, will be coming face-to-face. The American Nightmare will most likely be choosing the Tribal Chief as his WrestleMania 40 opponent after winning the Royal Rumble last weekend.
TONIGHT on #SmackDown: @WWERomanReigns and @CodyRhodes come face-to-face…
8/7c on @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/QeJHo7kNdn
— WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2024
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/02 SMACKDOWN:
-Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns come face-to-face
-WWE United States Champion Logan Paul returns
-Bayley makes her WrestleMania 40 announcement