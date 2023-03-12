WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Rey Mysterio being announced for the Hall of Fame, more drama between The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes, and much more. Check out the full video below.

10. “Tossed” Rhea Ripley throws Zelina Vega

9. “Air Woods” Xavier Woods hits LA Knight with an incredible elbow drop

8. “Hall of Fame” Rey Mysterio, Judgment Day, and Legado Del Fantasma face off

7. “Tossed #2” Braun Strowman throws Ricochet into the Viking Raiders

6. “Legado Receive Judgment” Judgment Day defeats Legado Del Fantasma

5. “Valhalla’s Spell” Viking Raiders defeat Braun Strowman & Ricochet

4. “Audience of a Nightmare” Rhea Ripley watches on as Charlotte Flair defeats Shotzi

3. “Eddie’s Son” Dominik Mysterio insults his father once again

2. “Warriors’ Victory” Sheamus & Drew McIntyre both win Fatal Five-Way matchup

1. “Rhodes-Zayn on Top” Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn team up to fight the Usos