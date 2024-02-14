A big update for WWE Elimination Chamber.

It was announced on today’s edition of WWE The Bump that Cody Rhodes and world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins would be appearing on the Grayson Waller Effect at the event, which takes place on February 24th from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ELIMINATION CHAMBER:

-Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, winner challenges Seth Rollins for the WWE world title at WrestleMania 40 (Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, TBD, TBD)

-Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, winner challenges Rhea Ripley for the WWE women’s championship at WrestleMania 40 (Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, TBD, TBD, TBD)

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE women’s championship

-The Judgment Day vs. Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate for the WWE tag team championship

-Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to appear on the Grayson Waller Effect