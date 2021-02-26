AEW Co-Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to AEW dominating the 41st annual Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards.

As noted, AEW topped the positive categories of the Observer readership awards, while WWE really came up short for the positive categories, even when it came to runner-ups. You can click here for the list of winners for the 2020 awards, just announced today.

Cody congratulated Khan on winning the awards for Booker of the Year and Promoter of the Year. Cody pointed out how Khan beat out WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and UFC President Dana White.

“Congratulations @TonyKhan – Booker/Promoter of the year in the 41st annual @WONF4W Awards! Beating out both legendary promoters Dana White and Vince McMahon. Amazing,” Cody wrote.

Khan thanked his AEW staff and the readers of the newsletter. Khan pointed to how the only other times one person won both Promoter and Booker of the Year in the same year were Vince in 1998, 1999 and 2000, and the late Giant Baba for All Japan Pro Wrestling in 1990 and 1991.

“Thank you to everyone working in @AEW + to the @WONF4W readers who voted me 2020 Booker of the Year + Promoter of the Year! The only other times that anyone won both in the same year were Vince 3x (98-00) & Baba 2x (90-91). I dreamed of this day for decades, thank you all so much,” Khan wrote.

You can see the tweets from Cody and Khan below, along with Vince Russo’s interesting response to Cody’s tweet on Khan:

Congratulations @TonyKhan – Booker/Promoter of the year in the 41st annual @WONF4W Awards! Beating out both legendary promoters Dana White and Vince McMahon. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/tT6aaoCUsQ — Cody (@CodyRhodes) February 26, 2021

It's Amazing alright. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) February 26, 2021

Thank you to everyone working in @AEW + to the @WONF4W readers who voted me 2020 Booker of the Year + Promoter of the Year! The only other times that anyone won both in the same year were Vince 3x (98-00) & Baba 2x (90-91). I dreamed of this day for decades, thank you all so much — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 26, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.