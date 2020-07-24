 Cody Rhodes and Warhorse Jab On Twitter Ahead Of TNT Title Showdown

Cody Rhodes and Warhorse Jab On Twitter Ahead Of TNT Title Showdown

One comment

AEW announced earlier today that Cody Rhodes would be defending his TNT championship against indie sensation Warhorse on next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Moments later…The American Nightmare issued a short statement writing, “You asked for it, AEW is giving it to you!! (but I predict this won’t be long, he doesn’t get outside of 5 minutes with me).”

Warhorse fired back with, “CODY SAID I CAN KICK HIS ASS AND TAKE HIS BELT IN 5 MINUTES.”

Warhorse has been demanding a showdown with Rhodes on Twitter for quite some time, and was even briefly mentioned by his coach, Arn Anderson, as a potential prospect. This will the Executive VP’s third straight title defense in as many weeks.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy