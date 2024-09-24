“The American Nightmare” is a man of the people.

And for that reason, he will be at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be one of the presenters at the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards show, which airs on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, September 26.

Other presenters scheduled for the 9/26 awards show includes Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Ashley Cooke, Scotty McCreery, Priscilla Block, Parker McCollum, Orville Peck, Matt Rife, Dylan Dreyer, Dasha, Chase Rice, and Bailey Zimmerman. Scheduled to perform are MGK and Brad Paisley.