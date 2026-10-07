Cody Rhodes has signed a new contract with WWE and says he plans to finish his wrestling career with the company.

The 41-year-old revealed the news during an appearance on the “Flagrant” podcast published Wednesday. Rhodes did not disclose the length or financial terms of the new agreement, but indicated that it will keep him with WWE through the end of his in-ring career.

“Forgive me if this is breaking news and please edit it if I’m not allowed to share, which is fine,” Rhodes said.

“I just re-signed with WWE, so I’ll end my wrestling career [with WWE].”

Rhodes had previously stated that he expected his next WWE contract to be his final deal as an active wrestler.

The WWE star is currently promoting the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie, in which he plays Guile. Rhodes explained that his relationship with WWE also gives him the flexibility to pursue acting and other opportunities outside of wrestling.

“Say I do have another project. Say I got two other projects, whatever it may be,” Rhodes said.

“I’m able to take a step away and I’m able to collaborate with WWE and I’m able to come back home.”

Later in the interview, Rhodes discussed the current financial landscape in professional wrestling. He credited the availability of other major wrestling promotions with helping improve earning potential throughout the industry.

“The wrestling economy is different now because there’s other places you can go wrestle,” Rhodes said. “The money in wrestling and sports entertainment is very good.”

Rhodes added that wrestlers from previous generations, including his father Dusty Rhodes, would likely be surprised by how much the business has changed financially.

“And I feel like if you were my dad or any of these wrestlers we talked about on that list, you’d be shocked.”

During an additional separate interview promoting “Street Fighter” this week, Cody Rhodes revealed when he could retire from WWE in ring competition.