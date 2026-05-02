A major debut shook up the blue brand to kick off Friday night, as a new challenger stepped up to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a big way.

The May 1 episode of WWE SmackDown opened with Rhodes making his advertised appearance, still showing visible damage from recent battles. While the bruising around his eye had improved slightly, it was still noticeable as he addressed the crowd inside the BOK Center.

Rhodes quickly got to the point, revealing that he had received an update on his medical status.

“I have been cleared for action,” Rhodes announced, drawing a strong reaction as he began to question what comes next for the Undisputed WWE Champion.

He didn’t have to wait long for an answer.

Ricky Saints made his WWE main roster debut to interrupt the champion, confidently making his way to the ring as the crowd reacted to the unexpected arrival. Once inside, Saints wasted no time establishing himself.

“The fans boo what they don’t understand,” Saints said. “I’m Absolute Ricky Saints, and I’m the hottest free agent.”

He reminded Rhodes that the two were far from strangers, suggesting there was already history between them, and warned that his arrival signals a major shift.

“Change is in the air. A revolution is here—and I’m the leader of it,” Saints declared, before boldly dubbing the show “Friday Night Saints.”

Rhodes leaned into it momentarily, echoing the phrase before cutting straight to the heart of the matter by asking what’s different now compared to the last time they crossed paths.

Saints didn’t hesitate.

“You’re the difference,” he fired back. “You’ve been battered and beaten… you’ve aged 30 years.”

He then positioned himself as the superior force, pointing to his past success and making his intentions crystal clear.

“I’m absolute. I’ve won NXT titles. And I’m here to relieve you of your championship duties.”

That was all Rhodes needed to hear.

With medical clearance now official, the champion proposed they settle things immediately.

“Let’s go at it tonight.”

The challenge was accepted on the spot, with the two men shaking hands to make the match official for later in the evening. However, the tension lingered as Saints began to exit—only to stop and turn back for one final message.

“I’m not here to make a difference,” Saints said. “I’m here to change who this show is about.”

Rhodes, unfazed, offered a simple response.

“I’m easy to find, but hard to beat!”

Just like that, the stage was set for a blockbuster showdown later in the night, as Ricky Saints’ shocking debut immediately placed him in the title picture against Cody Rhodes.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 5/1/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.