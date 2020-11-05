AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes issued a statement to the live crowd following tonight’s episode of Dynamite to announce that “as of this morning” he is legally able to use his full name as a wrestler. The American Nightmare has just been working under the moniker “Cody” due to WWE’s trademark on the “Rhodes” name, but it was revealed earlier this morning that WWE had canceled said trademark.

You can see his announcement below courtesy of @FLWrestlingFan, who attended tonight’s show from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

The segment above will most likely be released later as an AEW social exclusive, as many fans who watched Dynamite on FITE said they were able to witness the announcement during their broadcast.