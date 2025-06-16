A familiar face to pro wrestling fans turned up in the new official trailer for The Naked Gun movie.

As noted, a sequel to the old Leslie Nielsen film series where Liam Neeson is playing the son of Frank Drebin, is due out on August 1, 2025.

To promote the release of the cult classic comedy movie remake, the first official trailer touched down this week. Spotted in the trailer by wrestling fans is WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.”

Watch The Naked Gun trailer featuring an appearance by Cody Rhodes via the YouTube player embedded below.