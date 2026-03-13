A special first look sneak peek of Cody Rhodes as Guile in the new Street Fighter movie has surfaced.

On Friday, the official Street Fighter social media channels posted a teaser video to promote the release of the highly-anticipated major motion picture based on the popular video game.

“Honor. Respect. Legacy.,” the caption to the teaser clip began (see video below). “Street Fighter Game Director Nakayama-san joined the set to ensure every punch, every costume, and every moment honored the legacy.”

The teaser description concluded, “Street Fighter: Movie hits theaters everywhere October 16, 2026.”

In addition to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, fellow pro wrestlers Roman Reigns and Hirooki Goto are also included in the film.

