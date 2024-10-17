Everyone believes in Joe Hendry.

Even Cody Rhodes.

“The American Nightmare” recently appeared as a guest on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez for an in-depth interview, during which he was outright asked, “Do you believe in Joe Hendry?”

After being asked the question playing off of the catchphrase of the wildly popular TNA Wrestling star, who has appeared multiple times in WWE NXT, the Undisputed WWE Champion responded, “Yeah, he’s great.”

Rhodes continued, “He’s a good kid. Really good. I like him.”

Joe Hendry will have an opportunity to make believers out of many more fans later this month, as he is scheduled to challenge Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship in the main event of TNA Bound For Glory 2024 on October 26 at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.