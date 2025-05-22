Cody Rhodes Attends Epic Universe Opening, Reacts to “Stardust Racers” Tribute

Although Cody Rhodes hasn’t returned to WWE television since dropping the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41 on April 20, “The American Nightmare” hasn’t exactly been laying low.

Rhodes made a public appearance on Thursday, May 22, as Universal officially welcomed fans to its new Epic Universe theme park. He was spotted at the grand opening alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes — a former WWE ring announcer.

While taking in the sights and sounds of the new park, the couple also stopped to chat with a reporter during a livestream broadcast covering the launch festivities.

In a lighthearted moment during the brief interview, Cody was asked about the new “Stardust Racers” roller coaster — a ride that appears to be a tongue-in-cheek nod to his past WWE persona, Stardust.

“Well, I’m honored. I truly am,” Rhodes responded with a smile. “The lowest point in my career has turned into joy for so many people. What’s funny is the amount of people that have come and been around here and shown their experience on Instagram or Twitter or TikTok or whatever, they all have messaged me individually about this coaster and we have rode it yet. That’s the big get. If it’s going to be named Stardust, I want it to really take us to the fifth dimension. I’ve heard nothing but good things.”

The “Stardust Racers” attraction is located within the Celestial Park zone of Epic Universe and has already started generating buzz among park visitors — and apparently among Rhodes’ own social media followers as well.

