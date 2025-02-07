– Kevin Owens confirmed he has signed a new five-year deal in a post he shared via X on Thursday morning. “The Prize Fighter” wrote about having four years, 11 months and 22 days remaining on his new WWE contract that he recently signed with the company.

If you guys help support my daughter’s Girl Scout troop by buying some cookies, I promise to keep wrestling for at least 4 years, 11 months and 22 days more.https://t.co/AQu2S8e2Xi@BonJovi — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 7, 2025

– Cody Rhodes wasn’t feeling great after his successful WWE Championship defense over Kevin Owens in the physical ladder match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event this past weekend. On his official Instagram Stories, Rhodes noted, “Two days in bed essentially but feeling good and ready for Memphis! Also, since I got through it in one piece I got to keep the best promise …” The promise was in reference to his daughter. Rhodes is scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Memphis, TN.

– WWE released the latest installment of their “WWE Playlist” digital series on Thursday morning. The latest episoe, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below, features an 18-plus minute look at WWE Superstars celebrating emotional moments with their families over the years.