AEW superstar, executive VP, and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with FITE in FOCUS about the promotion’s upcoming year, and how he believes it will be its best yet. The American Nightmare later discusses the number of young talents AEW has on their roster. Highlights are below.

Says 2022 will be AEW’s best year yet:

“2022, I think it’s easy to say it will be AEW’s best year yet. We are moving into our next phase of our relationship with FITE, our relationship with WarnerMedia. New talent is coming in, contracts coming up. All that crazy stuff you hear about makes for a really good wrestling television. Wrestling is best when it could be as real as it could be. As real as you could make it, at least.”

On the company’s young talent:

“It’s also wonderful to see. Tony, I think, calls them the new face of AEW, kind of a new generation. He talks about these new free agents, which is a wonderful dichotomy from the OGs, from the original. And that also creates great wrestling and great stories, to mix and match those characters and dip those toes into different sets of water. I imagine it will be our biggest and most successful year yet. And I hope fans don’t take that as me being arrogant or anything of that nature. We continue to grow for three years and I don’t see us stopping, because we love it too much. We genuinely do. If you come backstage at AEW, there is no place like it. It has its own egos and problems, people not liking each other. But for the most part, that’s the most team effort place that I have been part of in my life.”

