AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes recently spoke with TSN to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he well the TNT championship has been received by fans, and why he believes he’s less of a wrestler and more of an executive these days. Highlights are below.

How he considers himself more an executive than he does a wrestler:

I’m probably less of a wrestler than I am an executive. I really like leading people. I really like mentoring and collaboration, especially when you have really talented people who just might need a second opinion or just might need some nudging. Or if you have developmental people and we only have a handful of those, but gosh, it’s so cool to see somebody’s success. I root for everybody. We’re a startup company, so it’s very much a team environment, unlike any wrestling locker room I’ve ever been in – it’s so team, team, team, team. But I probably see myself as 60 per-cent executive and 40 per-cent wrestler.

Believes the TNT title has exceeded expectations: