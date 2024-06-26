Cody Rhodes reveals what he believes to be a pretty huge red flag in pro-wrestling.

The Undisputed Universal Champion appeared on Behind The Turnbuckle to discuss his run as the top dog in WWE so far, and speak his mind on some hot button topics in the industry. One of those topics was what Cody believes to be a huge red flag when it comes to legends of wrestling, stating that if a legend ever admits to “only being here for the young guys” then they are not being honest about their motives.

I’ll tell you the number one red flag I hear. If you meet a guy who is a legend who is coming in on the roster and he’s going to be active, or a part-time guy who is on the roster and going to be active, whatever it may be. The number one red flag if you’re a young or in the middle of the pack talent is when you hear somebody say, ‘I’m just here for the young guys.’ I already know you’re not just here for the young guys. I would rather you tell me straight up, ‘You know, I’m here for some of yall, and I’m here for myself.’

Cody later states that wrestling is a selfish and competitive business, adding that he’d rather someone admit to being selfish because at least then they are being honest.

This is a selfish, competitive business. I like the most transparent of people who just (say), ‘Hey, here’s what I’d like to do, let’s do it.’ Whenever I hear, ‘I’m here for the young guys’ which is not often and not anytime (recently) I’ve heard that, in my mind, instantly like it’s the biggest red flag ever. That’s it. I’d rather hear him tell us he’s here just for himself.

WWE recently announced that Cody would be teaming with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to take on the Bloodline at Money In The Bank.

