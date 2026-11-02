Cody Rhodes believes the beauty of professional wrestling is that performers can find success through a variety of different styles, whether it’s their athletic ability, creativity or connection with the audience.

During a recent appearance on the Double Coverage Podcast, the former Undisputed WWE Champion discussed the importance of blending athleticism with the performance side of the business, pointing to several WWE stars and legends who have excelled in different ways.

“I love to have the performative (aspect of wrestling) because you can make it all work in pro wrestling. You can be this fully introvert artist and have crazy ideas kind of like Mick Foley was, right? Or you can be a combination like Bret Hart or you can be someone like an Oba, like a Brock, like a Trick, like a Bianca Belair. Bianca Belair is, I mean maybe WWE’s greatest athlete ever. To be able to have that melting pot, I mean just that, she’s a prime example of if anyone looks at the system,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes also singled out Charlotte Flair for praise while explaining why WWE places such an emphasis on athletic backgrounds when developing talent. He noted that while physical ability can provide an advantage, other performers establish themselves through their microphone skills, experience or consistency.

“(Charlotte Flair) Unbelievable. And if they look at the system today and think ‘Why do they care so much about the sports and the athleticism?’ It can really help in the ring. It can really give you, a side of you an edge. Some people’s edge is their promo. Some people’s edge is their savvy. Some people’s edge is their sheer consistency or their ability to believe in themselves.”

Belair has been away from WWE competition since WrestleMania 41, where she competed against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match.

A finger injury initially sidelined the former women’s champion before she announced her pregnancy in April 2026. Belair welcomed a son in August and has yet to return to in-ring action.

Also during the interview, Cody Rhodes admitted stealing a lot of his WWE character from a WWE legend, and also discussed Cody Rhodes revealed why he was afraid to ask Triple H for time off from WWE to film movies.