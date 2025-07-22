– MJF, Alicia Atout, John Cena, and Nikki Bella were among the names in attendance for the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere in New York City on Monday night.

– Several of Dustin Rhodes’ students were used as extras for the special ring entrances at AEW All In: Texas.

– Jack Cartwheel will face Cappuccino Jones for the WWE ID Men’s Championship at the upcoming ID Showcase event on Friday, August 1. The show is being presented by GCW.

– Elayna Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, has been pulled from next week’s WrestleCon. However, she has been confirmed for WrestleCade this November. Officials from WrestleCade noted that they followed up for confirmation on her status as recently as yesterday.

– Cody Rhodes is launching his own branded vodka. Cody’s sister, Teil Rhodes, shared a photo on social media of a bottle of Wheatley Vodka featuring “The American Nightmare” branding. The vodka is set to be released in select markets this Friday.

If you mix Vodka and fruit punch and you get a crossrhodes ** sorry if someone else thought of this please drink responsibly #libations pic.twitter.com/TB0Q2bFbDh — Teil Rhodes (@TeilMargaret) July 21, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)