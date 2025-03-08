Cody Rhodes addressed John Cena’s heel turn on him at Elimination Chamber 2025 during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sporting a bruise on his eye, Rhodes expressed heartbreak over Cena’s betrayal, as he once viewed Cena as a hero. Cody revealed that he would have to tell his daughter that the man who “never gives up” had finally done so. While Rhodes acknowledged that Cena would likely offer a justified explanation for his actions, he insisted that there was no excuse for what Cena did.

Rhodes went on to say that the championship “gets heavier every day,” but he’s still holding it. Rhodes then stated that Cena may believe his successor should resemble him, but he, Cody, is proof that the future doesn’t look like the past. He ended by challenging Cena for a match at WrestleMania 41, telling him, “If you want some, come get some.”

Damian Priest recently commented that he and Drew McIntyre are “just getting started” after their heated interactions.

Following Priest’s elimination from the men’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber, McIntyre attacked him backstage on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. McIntyre later defeated Jimmy Uso in a match, but after the bell, Priest blindsided McIntyre. The two brawled until officials separated them, with Priest shouting that McIntyre should have “killed” him and promising to do the same to McIntyre on sight.

Prior to her Philadelphia Street Fight with Michin on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega warned Chelsea Green that if Green won, she would have to face Vega next, as she is now aiming to become the WWE Women’s United States Champion.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Los Lotharios (Humberto and Angel) competed in a Number One Contender’s Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley). Pretty Deadly won the match and became the new contenders.

Backstage, Santos Escobar reprimanded Los Lotharios, demanding that things need to change within the group. Afterward, Andrade spoke with Humberto, telling him that he deserved better and to not let Escobar talk to him that way.

Jade Cargill returned to WWE after a hiatus since November, making her comeback at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 by attacking Naomi.

Cargill appeared again on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, where she attacked Naomi once more, after Naomi admitted to taking Jade out.

