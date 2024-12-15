Cody Rhodes was rocking the iconic Winged Eagle Championship during the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

During his entrance for his main event match against Kevin Owens, which he won, the American Nightmare had the Winged Eagle title around his waist.

In recent years, Cody had expressed his desire to bring back the Winged Eagle title even before winning the Undisputed WWE Championship. Triple H recently presented him with the title, stating that it was “for one night only.”

La entrada de Cody Rhodes con el WINGED EAGLE BELT, absolutamente impoluto y sin ningún cambio ni logo añadido. Qué preciosidad. #SNME pic.twitter.com/qCdbYMl4UW — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) December 15, 2024

WWE brings back the Winged Eagle title for one night pic.twitter.com/C92PPdMWSs — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 15, 2024

Follow WretlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.