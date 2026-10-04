Cody Rhodes brought some “Street Fighter” flavor to UFC 332 on Saturday night.

“The American Nightmare” was in attendance for the UFC pay-per-view event in Salt Lake City, Utah, sporting his full Guile costume from the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie.

Rhodes was also surrounded by fans wearing Guile-themed popcorn bucket helmets. The collectible items were released last month and previously promoted by Rhodes on social media, with the WWE Superstar noting that they will be available exclusively at AMC Theatres when the film hits theaters on October 16.

The bucket is modeled after Rhodes’ head and Guile hairstyle from the movie, and it’s also wearable.

“Aerodynamic. Ergonomic. Delicious,” Rhodes wrote. “The AMC Exclusive for Street Fighter in theaters Oct. 16! Tickets go on sale Monday!”

No pricing information for the limited-edition popcorn bucket has been announced.

UFC 332 also proved to be a historic night inside the Octagon, setting a new record for the most knockouts at a single UFC pay-per-view event. A total of 11 fights ended via strikes, with several of the stoppages coming in the opening round.