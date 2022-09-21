WWE superstar Cody Rhodes took to Twitter earlier today to wish his old friend, coach, and longtime family rival Arn Anderson a happy birthday. Anderson turned 64 today, and continues to contribute to the pro-wrestling world. The American Nightmare calls Anderson a genius and a voice of reason during a time of madness in his life.

Rhodes writes, “Happy Birthday @TheArnShow – It’s a wild timeline when one of my family’s most notorious adversaries became such a wonderful mentor and voice of reason through the madness. Arn Anderson is a genius. Here’s to more falls, glocks, and spinebusters in the future! The Coach.”

Anderson stood in Rhodes’ corner for most of his AEW run, even becoming the most over act during a portion of said run due to his now famous “Glock promo,” and his unmatched charisma that made his a star during his heyday. Check out the former three-time TNT champion’s post below.