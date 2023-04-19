WWE has released the latest edition of their weekly “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Raw from Little Rock, Arkansas. The full list and video link can be found below.

10. “Deal With The Devil”-Judgment Day and Bloodline face-off

9. “Unpretty Win”-Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville win a tag team match

8. “Freakin Win”-Seth Rollins defeats The Miz

7. “Problem Solved”-Solo Sikoa defeats Rey Mysterio

6. “Tsunami Warning”-Bronson Reed attacks Bobby Lashley

5. “Damage Controlled”-Bianca Belair defeats Dakota Kai

4. “Brock Accepts Challenge”-Brock Lesnar accepts Cody’s challenge for Backlash

3. “Judgment Averted”-Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens defeat the Judgment Day

2. “Not A Nostalgia Act”-Trish Stratus explains her actions from last week

1. “All Out Brawl”-Huge brawl between The Bloodline, LWO, Judgment Day, and more

WWE’s last “Top 10” looked at some of the best moments the wrestling ring got completely wrecked. You can check that out here.