Cody Rhodes and Conor McGregor have been shouting each other out in the media as of late.

During a recent interview with MMA journalist / personality The Schmo, “The American Nightmare” spoke about wanting to see former UFC double champion “The Notorious” make his WWE debut.

“One I’d love to see dip his toes into the water with WWE would be Conor [McGregor],” Rhodes said. “Just to dip his toes. The competition environment at WWE, the competition is different than what you might think. It’s so much about who has the most dscipline, who is the most professional, getting there to the finish line, getting there to a WrestleMania.”

Rhodes continued, “I feel like someone who has competed at the highest level like he has and so many amazing fights, it’s time to maybe dip into the more entertainment side of sports entertainment. I think he’d be great at it, I do.”

McGregor shared a clip from The Schmo’s interview with the Undisputed WWE Champion and noted he would “see [him] soon.”

“The Schmo and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes enjoying themselves some smooth Proper Whiskey,” McGregor wrote. “CLASS PERSONIFIED!”

The MMA legend added, “Love it Cody, see you soon.”

Make of that what you will.