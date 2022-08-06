WWE superstar Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter who shared footage of the American Nightmare’s WrestleKingdom 12 showdown with Kota Ibushi, a bout the Golden Lover would go on to win. Rhodes writes, “Short match but one of my favorite encounters/opponents.”

AEW’s Andrade El Idolo shared a photo on Twitter with the legendary Undertaker, which was taken at Ric Flair’s Last matchup. El Idolo writes, “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir.”