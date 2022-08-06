WWE superstar Cody Rhodes responded to a fan on Twitter who shared footage of the American Nightmare’s WrestleKingdom 12 showdown with Kota Ibushi, a bout the Golden Lover would go on to win. Rhodes writes, “Short match but one of my favorite encounters/opponents.”
Short match but one of my favorite encounters/opponents https://t.co/k4xRAE3mHM
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 5, 2022
AEW’s Andrade El Idolo shared a photo on Twitter with the legendary Undertaker, which was taken at Ric Flair’s Last matchup. El Idolo writes, “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir.”
Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend pic.twitter.com/YpgfwpnToe
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) August 4, 2022