Cody Rhodes isn’t fond of Pat McAfee.

Certainly not the current heel version aligned with Randy Orton that WWE fans are seeing lately.

During an appearance on ESPN Get Up on Tuesday morning, “The American Nightmare” referred to the former WWE color-commentator as a “rat.”

“A rat,” Rhodes said of McAfee. “A full-blown, full-blooded rat who is surrounded by people that don’t tell him ‘no’ enough.”

Rhodes continued, “And now he’s fully involved in what we’re doing, and Pat McAfee is on the marquee next to Randy Orton.”

The Undisputed WWE Champion went on to state that fans should “expect the unexpected” from McAfee.

“No one expected that,” Rhodes said. “So, at least we can expect the unexpected with ESPN’s own Pat McAfee.”

Also during the appearance, Rhodes revealed his list of the top five best WrestleMania wrestlers of all-time. He named Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns, Shawn Michaels, Randy Savage and Charlotte Flair.

Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 42 in a match where if Orton loses, Pat McAfee has vowed that fans will no longer see or hear from him again.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.