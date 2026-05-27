As noted, Cody Rhodes appeared on ESPN Get Up for an interview promoting WWE Clash in Italy this weekend.

In addition to the highlights from the discussion we previously posted here on the site, “The American Nightmare” also spoke about the Tribal Combat match on the show and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On prediction for Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu at Clash in Italy: “Well, that’s a tribal combat match. which is another way of saying a good old-fashioned street fight, which I think behooves Jacob Fatu. I think Jacob Fatu is going to beat Roman Reigns, which will be huge.”

On Karl-Anthony Towns acquiring a rare trading card featuring him, with a message about The Rock wanting his soul inscribed: “Well, it’s a very rare card he got. This is during the period that The Final Boss, The Rock, was asking on television for my soul. I don’t know if it’s still on the line. He appears when he appears. But that right there is a very special card.”

Rhodes also appeared on ESPN First Take, where Stephen A. Smith asked him about Sami Zayn not helping him when he was being attacked by Gunther.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic:

“Betrayal is a dramatic word. I like a bit of drama but I am phlegmatic in my outlook on Sami Zayn. I am unfazed by his petty ass and that’s all it is. It’s petty. In WWE you have to move on… Looking at WrestleMania 40 for example, I’m up on everyone’s shoulders. Everyone one in that ring with me at this point has turned on me since WrestleMania 40. That’s what you have to do if you’re going to be in the Ric Flair spot. If you’re going to carry the chip, the best title in all of the game, you’ve got to get used to that. People want you to have success, but not that much success. You got to move on. Gunther is what’s in front of us, that’s the mountain to climb.”

Cody Rhodes defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther at WWE Clash in Italy this weekend.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash in Italy Results coverage.