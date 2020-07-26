Cody Rhodes Calls Vader and Lance Archer The Scariest Wrestlers Ever, Thoughts On Sky Italia, Warhorse, and more

AEW superstar and Executive VP Cody Rhodes held a Q&A on his Twitter earlier today to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

On why fans constantly compare AEW to other products from the past:

It’s new. It’s unknown. Its also very aggressive in delivery and it’s marketing. I think the late 90s’ template for the current situation is the only reference people have sometimes, but respectfully that ecosystem doesn’t fit ours. This is very new territory & it’s fan made. https://t.co/sSngDOQ3wg — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020

His thoughts on Sky Italia in Italy picking up Dynamite:

Groundbreaking! Continued brand growth is exciting, but this one really puts the movement into perspective. I also love wrestling in Italy and I personally hope we can service that market at some point in the coming years. https://t.co/2m4aGhGoaZ — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020

Who he thinks the scariest wrestlers of all-time are:

Vader probably… The agility combined with such overwhelming power. Lance has that special big-man quickness too. https://t.co/9IY47xpsYx — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 26, 2020

How he’s preparing for his TNT title defense against Warhorse: