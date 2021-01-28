Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw top superstar Cody Rhodes finally address his ongoing beef with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and his lackey Jade Cargill. Rhodes admitted that his initial instinct was to team up with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, to challenge Cargill and the Diesel to a mixed-tag team match at the March 7th Revolution pay per view. However, Brandi getting pregnant means that the American Nightmare was left without a partner.

Rhodes’ coach, the Enforcer Arn Anderson, then brought out rising women’s division star Red Velvet to take Brandi’s place. She would go on to cut a promo on Cargill, whom she has had her own issues with following several backstage scuffles.

See Velvet’s promo below.

Shaq and Cargill have yet to accpet, nor has AEW officially confirmed the matchup.