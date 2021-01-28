Tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw top superstar Cody Rhodes finally address his ongoing beef with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and his lackey Jade Cargill. Rhodes admitted that his initial instinct was to team up with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, to challenge Cargill and the Diesel to a mixed-tag team match at the March 7th Revolution pay per view. However, Brandi getting pregnant means that the American Nightmare was left without a partner.
Rhodes’ coach, the Enforcer Arn Anderson, then brought out rising women’s division star Red Velvet to take Brandi’s place. She would go on to cut a promo on Cargill, whom she has had her own issues with following several backstage scuffles.
See Velvet’s promo below.
.@Thee_Red_Velvet is HERE and has laid down the challenge. @SHAQ, @Jade_Cargill – The ball is in your court.
WATCH #AEWDynamite Wednesdays at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/qOmH9zxwDv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2021
Shaq and Cargill have yet to accpet, nor has AEW officially confirmed the matchup.