Cody Rhodes may have walked out of WrestleMania 42 still holding gold, but he didn’t leave unscathed.

Following his showdown with Randy Orton, Rhodes was left with a severely swollen left eye that was nearly shut.

The situation was serious enough that WWE officials placed him in concussion protocol as a precaution, with further evaluations still pending.

Fortunately, there was at least one major sigh of relief, Rhodes did not suffer an orbital bone fracture, which could have resulted in significant time away from the ring.

Rhodes later took to Instagram Stories to share a memorable update from his doctor visit.

“‘You won’t lose the eye…’ has to be the most positive yet absurd thing I’ve ever heard in a doctors office,” posted Rhodes.

That says it all.

The injury came in the aftermath of the match, when a frustrated Orton struck Rhodes with a vicious Punt Kick after failing to capture the WWE Championship.

Despite the damage, Rhodes showed up on the Raw After WrestleMania looking worse for wear, but still very much the Undisputed WWE Champion.

And he didn’t have long before the next challenger started circling.

CM Punk crossed paths with Rhodes and made his intentions clear, telling him, “you never know when a championship opportunity is just gonna fall out of the sky,” while glancing down at the title.

Rhodes didn’t hesitate with his response.

“Just say when.”

It doesn’t look like Cody Rhodes’ eye injury is going to stop him from being an active QB1 for WWE.