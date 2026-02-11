Cody Rhodes has no interest in switching sides anytime soon.

“The American Nightmare” made an appearance on Live! with Kelly & Mark on Wednesday to promote upcoming WWE events and outside projects, but the conversation quickly turned to his role inside the company, and why he’s fully embracing life as one of WWE’s top babyfaces.

Rhodes made it clear he’s having the time of his life in the role and doesn’t see that changing.

“For a long time, there were a lot of anti-heroes,” Rhodes said. “Just recently it felt like WWE hit this stride with so much youth in the audience that it felt like babyfaces came back to life.”

That shift, according to Rhodes, has been noticeable, especially with younger fans responding strongly to clear-cut heroes.

He pointed to a couple of current stars as prime examples.

“Jey Uso, for example, is somebody that the kids go crazy for,” he said. “Sami Zayn is out there doing it. And for me to be able to be in that spot, I don’t want to leave it. It’s so much fun.”

Despite occasional rumors suggesting Rhodes could be in line for a heel turn, recent reports have indicated that neither WWE nor Rhodes himself are interested in going in that direction at this time.

Instead, all signs continue to point toward Rhodes remaining one of the company’s top good guys, potentially heading into WrestleMania 42 in a major Undisputed WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre.

As of now, the rumored bout would see Rhodes challenging as a babyface, with Jacob Fatu possibly factoring into the equation in some form.