Pro wrestling isn’t ballet.

“The American Nightmare” knows this first-hand.

Cody Rhodes cut a promo in addition to wrestling at the WWE live event on Saturday night in Bloomington, IL., and while speaking to the crowd, the WWE Universal Champion claimed he is dealing with an injury.

According to the top dog in WWE, he suffered two broken ribs as a result of the attack by The Bloodline, which culminated with new member Jacob Fatu putting him through the commentary table with a top-rope splash to the floor on the June 21 episode of WWE SmackDown in Chicago, IL.

Rhodes noted that WWE wanted to give him the weekend off, as well as next Friday’s SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but he said “Hell no!”

Cody Rhodes wrestled at the most recent WWE event with tape on his ribs and told the live crowd that two of his ribs were broken courtesy of the attack by the debuting Jacob Fatu pic.twitter.com/8kFtcuCqze — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) June 23, 2024