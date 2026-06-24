As noted, Cody Rhodes appeared on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’ for an interview today (see video below), for an in-depth discussion about all things WWE.

In addition to the highlights from the interview that we published earlier today here and here, “The American Nightmare” also spoke about his wife Brandi Rhodes possibly returning to WWE, talk of him needing to take a break from WWE, as well as how his rivalry with The Rock is ‘unfinished.’

Featured below are some of these additional highlights where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his story with “The Final Boss” The Rock in WWE being unfinished: “Deep breath. Dwayne Johnson… I think it’s safe to say he’s a bit of a fixture in my career and my life. Not just for his flag in the sand moment that was WrestleMania and then the emergence of probably one of the better characters that we’ve only seen a little bit of it being ‘The Final Boss.’ I don’t wanna give it an absolute and say that we do have to settle that. I think it’s an unfinished story. There’s probably two unfinished stories that are out there and they don’t always get finished. There’s a lot of fantasy-booking, there’s a lot of ways but there’s a lot that goes into it. There’s a version of this where finishing that story is me trying to be as successful as I possibly can be. Follow a bit of, if not a lot of his lead. Break into TV and Hollywood and do something only he thought he could do and do that to honor him. Then there’s a version of it that’s probably more appealing to a wrestling fan where The Final Boss shows back up and there is more on the rose than a non-ending so, I can’t answer that one… I can say as a wrestler, we get a little trepidatious or we don’t get super excited when people tease, ‘Oh, he might be there,’ leak it or drop something that’s misleading solely because we’re the ones here on the ground who are trying to pull this wagon and you know me, I love nostalgia for nostalgia but it’s gotta be current, it’s gotta be active and right now, we need active. Trick Williams is a prime example. We need that to move and grow and it’s doing that right now…”

On how AJ Styles mentioned he should take a break from WWE and others feeling similarly: “I actually didn’t know A.J. said that. I think it’s okay to say now. When I wrestled A.J. — after WrestleMania 40, I had jumped into a program with A.J. Styles. We wrestled at Backlash in front of wrestling’s greatest crowd, and then we had another one in Scotland. A.J. Styles was incredibly generous, and he wasn’t even on the way out. Incredibly generous on his, kind of, final tours that he was doing with me and what I needed to be doing. Should I be at the monitor? Should I be giving a speech at the end of the shows? All of the things that no one could teach me other than someone who had been there before, and that was A.J. so A.J. very much fills a big brother role. I think it’s safe to say from the outside, ‘Cody should take a break.’ It’s been advised across the board but also, let me put it to you this way, there are guys who do take breaks, and I’m not mad at anyone who takes breaks, and they get to go and get in incredible shape or go do a project, or get healthy. Whatever the heck it is that they’re doing, they get to do that and they’re fresh and they get that big reaction on the first night. But then it settles back into what it was. If others are doing that — and I heard this from Bobby Roode. I hope he doesn’t mind his name being mentioned here — well, then it’s my job to be the guy who’s always here. Then it’s my job to be the one who doesn’t leave you, and if that means that things can get a bit stale on occasion or maybe a better way to put it — not stale — if that means things can get a bit expected, then that’s still a safe place to be and I liked his outlook on it and that’s really been my outlook… I need to be the one who’s here all the time, until someone else steps into those boots.”

On there being ‘semi-serious’ talks about bringing Brandi Rhodes back to WWE: “I think people talk about it — I’d say semi-serious talks about her being brought back for things here and there. I mean, we saw Mama Rhodes get included in things from time to time. When you bring real elements of your life and my character’s rooted in a real person, then that always makes for great television and sometimes it can get a little too real. I think Brandi (Rhodes) grew up very fast because of the nature of her experience in the wrestling business, and I always try to make those moments for her when she does come back, a reminder of how great the wrestling fans can be, because it’s easy to forget how wonderful they can be and really, the last time we saw her was WrestleMania 40. Just to be able to walk out there with me and own it before the company goes into the stratosphere… I certainly wouldn’t be opposed if she ever wanted to do something on her own or break into it…”