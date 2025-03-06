“The American Nightmare” had a rough weekend.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes went into the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event this past Saturday prepared to respond to The Rock’s request for his soul.

As seen during the final segment of the PLE from this past weekend, Rhodes told “The Final Boss” to “go f**k himself,” prompting the WWE legend and TKO board member to gesture to Cena, who was still in the ring following his Men’s Elimination Chamber match victory.

We all know what happened next.

Cena shocked the world, turning heel after multiple decades as the most squeaky clean babyface in the business. While beating down Rhodes along with The Rock, who whipped Cody with his “Cody’s Soul” weight belt, Travis Scott also got in some shots.

One of Scott’s shots in particular went viral, as it appeared to show the hip-hop star blasting Rhodes’ unprotected face with a seemingly stiff shot that landed as flush as possible.

Apparently our eyes were deceiving us.

Conrad Thompson noted during the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast that he co-hosts with Eric Bischoff that he texted Cody, who responded back and told him Scott “didn’t touch him.”

“I saw the report earlier this week, I checked on Cody,” Thompson stated. “I was like, ‘Dude, I saw it, but a burst eardrum? Are you okay, holy sh*t.’ He replied, ‘Didn’t touch me, I got a wild bruise somehow though’ and sent me a picture. I said, ‘Well damn, I’m glad you’re okay mostly.’ He jokingly said, ‘The horsemen got me.'”

Thompson continued, “I just thought it was funny that Cody even now is like, ‘Ah, he didn’t touch me.’ Now of course we know, that’s not the case, he’s sporting a major black eye right now. I don’t know if it’s true or not that he burst his ear drum but buddy, it is a brutal blow that we saw there.”

