Despite speculation online, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will not be written out of AEW’s official history.

AEW is preparing to release “This Book Is All Elite: The Inside Story of All Elite Wrestling” in early November, and shortly after the announcement, some fans questioned whether the company would omit Rhodes and Punk from its narrative.

According to Fightful Select, AEW confirmed there were never any plans to exclude him.

In fact, now we know just how significant his inclusion actually is.

Rhodes is reportedly mentioned more than 15 times throughout the text. He’s featured in sections covering All In, Double or Nothing, and AEW Dynamite, as well as his influence on the TNT Championship and major rivalries with MJF, Chris Jericho, Wardlow, and Darby Allin. The book also acknowledges his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title win and eventual departure from AEW.

One excerpt includes a quote from Excalibur, who commented that AEW “had to figure out what their identity was going to be without Cody.” However, the book does not go into specific details about his exit.

As for CM Punk, his presence is also felt.

The controversial former AEW World Champion is mentioned at least six times, though the infamous “Brawl In” and “Brawl Out” incidents are not addressed.

An AEW source noted, “Joey Janela is featured in it. Miro is in it. If people had a significant part in AEW’s history, they’re in it.”

The company has reportedly emphasized from the beginning that no one would be “written out” of the story.

Neither Cody Rhodes nor CM Punk were interviewed for the project.