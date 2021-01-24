AEW superstar and executive VP Cody Rhodes took to Twitter last night and shared a picture from the gorilla position with NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb. The American Nightmare writes, “Enjoyed my first match collobarating w/ @SerenaDeeb this past Dynamite!Wonderful knowledge and experience.”

Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho was also active on Twitter recently, where the Demo God shared a video of his son Ash picking up another big win for his wrestling team. He says, “Another big win for Ash today….complete with subtle bow afterwards! He’s got more wins this year than I do!”