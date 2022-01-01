AEW superstar and current TNT champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with FITE in Focus to discuss the now famous photo of WWE champions from 2011, which includes The American Nightmare, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Kofi Kingston, Evan Bourne (Matt Sydal), and Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona). Check out what Rhodes had to say about the photo below.

Says he gets emotional talking about the now famous photo:

“If I start talking about that picture, I definitely will get emotional. That picture has been floating around the last few days and I know [Matt] Cardona put out a post about it and I didn’t, I chose not to. I’m pretty much off of social at this point but I chose not to, only because…I don’t know, in my heart, I didn’t want to cheapen that day. But I will never forget [CM] Punk getting everyone together in Philly, I know exactly where it was, over by catering and to take that picture for the reason of we didn’t know how long it would be that way and that was a really good call on his part.”

How there was something special about the photo:

“I do challenge people, I wish someone, maybe from WWE, if you’re out there, any of those photographers who we worked with, if anyone has the actual professional photo, I would love to see it because I just have the [cell phone quality] one that was tweeted afterward. Man, that picture was definitely, it could tell fortunes, there was something special about it.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)